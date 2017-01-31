|
SAKP annual meet gets under way
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Jan 30 - The 33rd annual general convention of the Sadou Asam Karmachari Parishad (SAKP) got under way at the Karmachari Bhawan, Panjabari, here today.
An ex-employees’ get-together was organised as part of the programme where more than 100 former employees took part and shared their experiences. During the meeting, the SAKP members discussed in detail the ramifications of the date of implementation of the revised pay.
State Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma would take part on the second day of the convention, mentioned a press statement.