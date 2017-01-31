The event started with hoisting of the association’s flag by Debasish Chakraborty, president of the State Bank of India Staff Association, North Eastern Circle.

Sanjeev K Bandlish, general secretary of the All India State Bank of India Staff Federation and National Confederation of Bank Employees, inaugurated the open session by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

PVSLN Murty, Chief General Manager of State Bank of India, North East Circle, was the chief guest on the occasion.

After the inauguration, there was a programme showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the North East.

In his opening address, PK Baishya, general secretary of the State Bank of India Staff Association, North East Circle, welcomed all the dignitaries and raised some major issues confronting the banking industry.

All the speakers present on the occasion expressed their grave concern about the fall-out of the neo-liberal economic policy on the banking industry.

The Centre’s policy of allowing FDI in banking industry, along with its bid to reduce government stake in PSU banks, paving the way for eventual privatisation of PSU banks, also received sharp criticisms from the participants.

Issues like lack of proper recruitment in banks and large corporate debts, etc., also came out in the deliberations of the speakers.

Murty, in his address, appreciated all employees of the bank for their dedicated service to the nation.

Rupam Roy, general secretary of the SBI Officers’ Association, North Eastern Circle, stressed the need for the young generation to get actively involved in the trade union activities for their own benefits. He also emphasised human values and dignity in the working environment of the employees.

Bhupen Chandra Kalita, general secretary of SBI Pensioners’ Association, elaborated on the significance and importance of the trade union movement in the banking industry.