Apart from this issue, the meet will also deliberate on other social problems and the decay that has crept in, posing a threat to the social fabric.

The decision to organise a citizens’ meet was taken by the executive meet of the party held at the Pragjyoti ITA, Machkhowa here on Sunday. The meet, while expressing concern at the issue of artificial flooding, stressed the importance of resolving the long-standing problem with the cooperation of the citizens.

President of the BJP, Guwahati City District Committee Bichitra Narayan Kalita in his address pointed out that the hill dwellers in the city have to be sensitised on the issue and the artificial flooding cannot be solved unless the hill dwellers cooperate. The meet was attended by MP Bijoya Chakravorty, MLAs Atul Bora and Siddhartha Bhattacharya, Mayor Mrigen Sarania and others.

The meet also decided to make the public aware about the welfare measures of the government and to strengthen the organisational base of the party.