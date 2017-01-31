ARPA general secretary Dipankar Sharma said today that a second rail bridge at the location is necessary for both strategic as well as communication and trade needs.

“A single track over the river at Saraighat is not at all sufficient. With growth in passenger and goods traffic and increase in the number of long-distance trains, the utilisation capacity of the bridge is already too high. Besides, it is more than half a century old bridge and there are strategic issues also involved,” he said.

He added that the State government should formally pressurise the Centre to urgently take up the matter of a second rail bridge at the place and NFR should also push the case before the Railway Board.

“We are glad that a second road bridge has been inaugurated at Saraighat, but a second rail bridge is also an imperative,” Sharma said.

He also called upon the State government to pressurise the Centre to fast-track the work on double tracking.

“Double tracking is progressing at a snail’s pace and there are massive cost and time over-runs. So Dispur must also demand of the Railway Ministry to intensify the pace of work,” Sharma said.

The ARPA secretary also laid stress upon formation of an Assam Rail Development Corporation.

“The railway authorities should also intensify the drive for eviction of encroachment from railway lands,” Sharma said.

ARPA has also demanded of NFR to increase suburban services for the benefit of daily commuters.