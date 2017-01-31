Altogether 11 sessions on various subjects of literature were conducted today at six venues in the Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra premises, namely Tagore Hall, Pandita Ramabai Hall, Premchand Hall, Subramania Bharathi Hall, Nalinibala Devi Hall and Bezbarua Hall. The other attraction of the day was the screening of Mirzya and conversation with the Director Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra, which was conducted by Dipa Chaudhury.

At Tagore Hall, the panellists of the first session on the topic ‘A Picture of India: Foreign Perspective’ were Nicolas Ider, Alessandra Bertini, Carlo Pizzati, Rajiva Wijesinha and Selina Hussain and Makarand Paranjape was the moderator.

In the second session, Damodar Mauzo, Bhagirath Mishra, Amar Mitra, Binod Ghosal and Angana Choudhury were the panellists while Maini Mahanta was the moderator.

At Pandita Ramabai Hall, the topics for discussions were ‘Poetry, Art and Theatre: Search for common Grounds’ and ‘East and the North East of India: Dynamics of Neighbourhood Contemporary Literature.’

The topics of discussion at Subramania Bharati Hall were ‘Discussing Modern Identity: In Contemporary Assamese Fiction’ and ‘Poetic Imagination in Contemporary Short Fiction: Readings and Conversations’.

At Nalinibala Devi Hall, the panellists discussed on ‘Demystifying Publishing’ and participated in the ‘Readings in Poetry.’

The first ever Brahmaputra Literary Festival was inaugurated on January 28, 2017 on Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra premises.