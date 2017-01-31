The examination centres would be monitored by supervising officers (SO) and flying squad of inspection teams on daily basis so that unfair means cannot be adopted during the exams.

The HSLC examination would be conducted in total 855 centres of the State. It needs mention here that nearly 3 lakh 92 thousand candidates would appear for the examination this year, including the Assam High Madrassa candidates.

Additionally, the report from each examination centre would be filed online on each day of the examination stating the details like number of expulsions and the number of students present and absent.

“Through this process, the data from each centre would reach SEBA office on the very day of the examination. Other than keeping track of the examination process, this would also help in identifying anomalies, if any. Training of the supervising officers is under way to conduct the process smoothly,” a SEBA official said.

Taking utmost precautions to conduct the examination smoothly and ensure an error-free evaluation process, SEBA has asked all the examination centres to install CCTV cameras and ensure proper boundary walls to maintain sanctity of the examinations.

Introducing digital evaluation process for the first time on a pilot project basis for the General Mathematics paper, SEBA is pinning hopes for adopting similar techniques for other papers as well in near future, provided it gets adequate funds from the State Government.

“Though a little expensive, the digital evaluation would make the process totally error-free and the answer-scripts can also be preserved for future references. Under the process, the evaluation of scanned copies would be done on computers. However, to incorporate other subjects under digital evaluation, necessary infrastructure would have to be created first along with manpower training,” the sources added.