

State Chief Secretary VK Pipersenia offering floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Martyr's Day at the Assam Secretariat in Guwahati on Monday. – UB Photos

On the occasion, floral tributes were paid to the portrait of the Mahatma and an all-faith prayer was held in the morning, while a commemoration meeting was held in the afternoon.

The meeting, held with APCC president Ripun Bora in the chair, was addressed by former Chief Ministers Tarun Gogoi and Dr Bhubaneswar Barman, former Minister Sarat Barkakoty, former MP Bolin Kauli, among others.

Dr Rajiv Handique of the Gauhati University (GU) History Department focused on the deeds of the Mahatma.

CPI-M: Members and sympathisers of the CPI-M observed the day as anti-communalism day. On the occasion, they held sit-in demonstrations all over the State with an appeal to the people to rise against communal forces and to uphold secularism and democratic principles.

In the city, party members and supporters staged the demonstration on the bank of the Dighali Pukhuri from 10am to 1 pm.

Addressing the sqatters in the city, CPI-M State secretary Deben Bhattacharyya, its senior leaders Hemen Das and Uddhav Barman, its Kamrup (Metro) district unit secretary Satanjib Das, among others, lamented that those who were behind the assassination of the Mahatma, have now captured power in several States and at the Centre by hoodwinking the gullible people and masquerading as the patriots.

The country is now facing a serious threat from the communal forces and it is high time that the people of the country should unite and raise their united voice against these forces boldly. The gathering was also addressed by the leaders of the CPI-ML and the Liberal Democratic Party.