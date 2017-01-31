Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Jan 30 - The State Government has decided to withhold counterinsurgency operations by the security forces against the Karbi Peoples’ Liberation Tiger (KPLT) till April 20 this year.
The KPLT had declared unilateral ceasefire for a period of six months with effect from October 20, 2016 till April 20, 2017, which they communicated through a letter signed by the outfit’s general secretary Vojaru Hanjang.
The outfit has also expressed its desire to come to the mainstream in the interest of restoring peace and allround development in Karbi Anglong, a government statement said today.