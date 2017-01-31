



Official sources said Roy was questioned by a team of the Vigilance wing led by an SP for over four hours.

Refraining from divulging much details, the officials said Roy, a former minister in Social Welfare department, “cooperated” with the investigators.

Financial irregularities relating to implementation of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and Supplementary Nutrition Programme in the State in the last ten/twelve years, were detected by the investigators probing the scam.

Following the questioning session, Roy while speaking to journalists waiting outside, claimed his innocence.

While Congress leader Akon Bora was quizzed a few days ago, another former Social Welfare minister in the erstwhile Congress Government Ajanta Neog has been summoned for questioning on February 6.

“But we have given her an option. If she wants we can question her at a place of her choice. She need not come to the anti-corruption office,” an official said.

Over 1000 files of the Social Welfare Directorate have been seized by the sleuths of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption bureau so far.

The investigation was launched following an FIR lodged by the Director of the Social Welfare Department.

The FIR was filed after an internal inquiry by the Social Welfare Department detected a number of irregularities a few months back.

Non-existent beneficiaries and Anganwadi centres were detected during the internal inquiry and initial estimates say that the scam could be to the tune of several hundred crores of rupees.