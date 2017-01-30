Renowned oncologist and president of the AONEI Dr Kuddus Ahmed said that since its inception, the association has been trying to foster the benefits of cancer cure percolate down to the people in the remote areas in North East. “The association has been through the high and lows but we are determined in our mission. There is a lot to be done,” Dr Ahmed said.

Dr Ravi Kannan, director of CCH Silchar said inequality of health care has been the greatest challenge dettering the pace of treatment in this part of the region. “Realising the need to address the issues of equal health care, we chose the theme of inclusive health care as the theme for this edition of the two-day seminar. People from different disciplines like nursing, radiology, volunteers etc., are taking part in the meeting to discuss issues and integrate cancer care treatment delivery system,”Dr Kannan said.

Veteran oncologist Dr KP Chakraborty informed that the association was formed in 2005 to address issues of cancer care in the region and boost awareness about better treatment. He added to say that 3000 new patients and 15000 follow up cases are being dealt by the doctors and team of experts at the hospital.