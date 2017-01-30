In his inaugural speech, the parliamentarian urged the people to get accustomed to the cashless transaction system encouraging them to extend their helping hand in building a corruption-free society.

He also pointed out ways how the local educated youths could economically self-sufficient utilising the locally available avenues. “Large areas of fertile agricultural land remain unutilised in the state, but our youths feel ashamed of getting involved and procure agricultural produce from these lush fields. Instead of working here they go outside the state only for Rs 4,000 or 5,000,” he said.

An awareness programme to this effect was also organised on the occasion where the experts of the ‘Digi Dhan’ Programme explained the ways to handle various apps. Different financial agencies, including Tezpur branches of SBI, IDBI, Central Bank, Axis Bank, UCO Bank, ICICI, Oriental Bank of Commerce, took part in the daylong programme. All the heads of the financial agencies and Deputy Commissioner of Sonitpur Manuj Kumar Deka were also present in the programme.

Biswanath Chariali: Digi Dhan mela was launched at Kamalakanta Kshetra here on Sunday under the aegis of Biswanath district administration.

A public meeting was also held on the occasion with Asitaksha Charkravarty, Deputy Commissioner of Biswanath, in the chair, while objectives were explained by EAC Gopal Sharma.

Taking part as the resource person, Rana Hazarika, retired Associate Professor of Biswanath College, said that digitalisation of money transaction would help in eradicating corruption in the society. He underlined the need of creating awareness among common people in this respect.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Parvej Amin, Election Officer Raj Baruah, EAC Nishamani Deka were present on the occasion.

In his speech, DC Chakravarty announced that ATM facilities would be provided in all the tea gardens of the district. Bank passbooks and ATM cards were distributed among good number tea garden labourers in the meeting.