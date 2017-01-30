Inaugurating the mela, District Development Commissioner, Arunava Dey said the mela is being organised to inform the participants and thousands of visitors to the Rabindra Mela about the advantages of the use of cashless economy and the method to switch to the digital mode of cashless transactions.

Dey said that cashless transactions initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi following demonetisation is a major step towards weeding out corruption, black money and terrorism. It will also help to overcome the hurdles in the path of development.

Experts demonstrated to the consumers and visitors visiting the stall the mechanism and method to adopt and use the mode of digital payments to avail a host of benefits.

KOKRAJHAR: With an aim to promote cashless transactions among citizens and merchants about various digital payment systems, Kokrajhar district administration also organised Digi Dhan mela at Rashmela field here on Saturday.

Inaugurating the mela, Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner Bibekananda Choudhury called upon the public to cooperate with the district administration in the use of digital mode transactions across the district. He informed about the advantages of the use of cashless economy and explained about various options available for digital payments.

The event witnessed participation from banks, telecom companies, car company, mobile network service operators, merchants, amar dokan of FCS& CA, electronics and non electronics vendors. During the programme, the CSC operators and bank officials extended help to citizens for opening their bank accounts and in downloading and installing various mobile apps for digital payments as the mela provided free WiFi service.

MORIGAON: A daylong Digi Dhan Mela was held here at Morigaon Tarun Ram Phukan playground on Saturday under the auspices of Morigaon district administration.

Inaugurating the mela, Rajen Gohain, Union Minister of State for Railway appealed to the people of Morigaon district to make the cashless transaction policy of Central Government a grand success. Gohain further said that there will be many gifts in Railway sectors of North East in the coming general Budget of the country. The overall outcome of the economic policy pursued by the BJP Government will be very positive for Assam, Gohain added.

Earlier, explaining the purpose of the Digi Dhan Mela, Hemen Das, DC, Morigaon said that the administration has taken all the awareness measures in the 98 gaon panchayats about the digital transaction and in all fair price shops and cooperative societies in Morigaon district will go digitalise shortly.