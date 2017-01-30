Candidates from the districts of Nalbari, Baksa, Goalpara, Barpeta, Chirang, Kamrup (metro), Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Kamrup (rural), Bongaigaon, Udalguri and Darrang district will be screened between February 1 to 15.

The Army Recruiting Office, Narangi, has intimated that the admit cards for all the candidates who have applied online for the Missamari rally have been generated. The same can be downloaded from the site www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Candidates will be permitted entry into the rally site only on production of admit cards in duplicate.

Candidates are also advised to bring all supporting documents for their education qualification, permanent residential certificate, caste certificate, unmarried certificate (for candidates less than 21 years of age) and NCC A/B/C certificate, sports certificate, relationship certificate (if applicable) in original and one photocopy.

Physical fitness and physical measurement test for the candidates of entire North East who have applied for Havildar Education (2017 batch) will also be conducted on February 13.

Common Entrance Exam of successful candidate of Havildar Education category will be conducted on April 30. Common Entrance Exam for all trades except Soldier Nursing Assistant will be conducted at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Narangi Cantonment on February 26 and for Soldier Nursing Assistant will be conducted February 21 at CBET Hall, Headquarters Recruiting Zone, Shillong.