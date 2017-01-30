Though his deputation to the IB has been approved by the state government one month ago, the government is yet to appoint an officer as the Superintendent of Police in the district. He handed over the charge to the Additional Superintendent of Police (headquarters) Suman Chakravorty.

It’s worth mentioning that outgoing Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar has been nominated for the prestigious Indian Police Medal this year for his outstanding service with bravery during his tenure as Superintendent of Police in Kokrajhar district, the official announcement of which has been made on the occasion of recent Republic Day celebration.

According to information, a good number of senior police officers are reportedly lobbying in Dispur to get their posting as Superintendent of Police in Darrang district for which the process of posting of a new Superintendent of Police has unprecedentedly been delayed.