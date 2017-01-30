The programme began with the lighting of the lamps at around 9 am on January 27 followed by hoisting of the flag. Both the programmes were attended by 25 eminent persons.

After recitation of the Bhagavata, the last executive committee meeting was held in the morning on the second day of the programme on January 28. In a meeting held among the representatives of the Sangh, a new executive committee was elected with Abhay Barman and Uday Talukdar as president and secretary, respectively. Local artists enacted Kalir Agaman, a religious play, in the night.

On the last day, devotees from all over the district took out processions with the Bhagavata and assembled at Dr Bhupen Hazarika Memorial Stage campus, the venue of the conference. The meeting was presided over by Ghanakanta Das, president of the district committee of the Sangh and was addressed by several distinguished persons. A souvenir, published on this occasion, was also formally released in the meeting.