



Confirming the sad demise, his son Gurukrishna Premananda told this correspondent that his father was suffering from respiratory problems for the last few years but was stable yesterday. He passed away between 3.30 and 3.45 am this morning.

As the news of his demise spread, people in large numbers began to throng the ashram. Even disciples from far-flung areas have started arriving here.

The Deputy Commissioner of Barpeta, Thaneswar Malakar and the Superintendent of Police, Shiladitya Setia have arrived in the ashram and are monitoring the situation.

Born to Rabi Adhikari and Mayadevi Adhikari, Arun was very much attracted to religious rituals and traditions from childhood. He began to study Bhagawata and other Hindu scriptures from a very tender age and earned vast knowledge regarding religion and God.

He joined Government service in 1962 as a panchayat secretary but left it after three years and dedicated himself to discover the mystery of God. Later, on he along with some supporters established the ashram near the place where the people of the area used to pray to the Pagla Baba under a big tree.

In the early seventies, they started to observe Pal Naam. It was a one day affair at the beginning but after a few years it became a month-long affair and now it is celebrated for a week in the month of Magh ending with the Full Moon Day. The Pal Naam is a global event now and dedicated to global peace and fraternity.

With the relentless efforts of the Krishnaguru, the Sewashram has spread its branches to various parts of the country and even abroad. The activities of the ashram are not only limited to religion but have also spread to other spheres of life like religion, culture and sports. It has established schools and colleges in the backward village of Nasatra and has even started works on a university.

The legacy of the ashram has already been handed over to his son Gurukrishna Premananda.