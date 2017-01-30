The General Manager gave a patient hearing to the almost common demands raised by the social and students’ organisation and assured to look into the feasibility of their demands and to solve them accordingly. The social organisations like Greater Udalguri Development Committee, Greater Udalguri Conscious Citizens’ Forum, Udalguri Chambers of Commerce, Udalguri district committees of AJYCP and ABSU, SC Students’ Union, Bartajibi Sangha etc., submitted their memoranda and demanded particularly to make a stoppage of the New Delhi-Naharlagun AC Express train at the Udalguri railway station on the ground that it is in the heart of Udalguri town, the district head quarter of the district having neighbourhood of Bhutan and Arunachal Pradesh and populated by Army, CRPF, SSB camps, large number of students who go outside Assam, business community and general public of Mazbat, Orang, Rowta, Harisinga, Tangla, Kalaigaon and Kharupetia for being the middle point of all those.

Earlier to this, the General Manager accompanied by Radhey Raman, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Rangiya division and his official team also inspected the Rangapara junction, Mazbat and Rowta stations and received memoranda of the public in those stations. The inspection of the top railway officer came to an end at the Tangla railway stations where also he received memoranda from the public on various issues.