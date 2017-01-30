Verma (3/17) chipped in with three wickets to restrict Jharkhand to 133 for nine in their allotted 20 overs before scoring an unbeaten half-century to help Assam reach 137 for six in 18.3 overs.

Put in to bat, Jharkhand got off to a good start but Abu Nechim (3/24) took two wickets in two overs to leave them reeling at 73 for four.

Verma then accounted for the next four wickets – three with his legspin, besides effecting a run out.

For Jharkhand, Virat Singh top scored with 26 runs.

Brief scores: Jharkhand 133/9 in 20 overs (Virat Singh 26; Amit Verma 3/17, Abu Nechim 3/24). Assam 137 for 6 in 18.3 overs (Amit Verma 55 not out, Sibsankar Roy 34; Rahul Shukla 2/30, Varun Aaron 2/39). – PTI