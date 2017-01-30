In the first match of the day, Fairyland boys got the better of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) CRPF by 66 runs while in the second match of the day, NPS defeated KV CRPF by nine wickets.

Brief scores: Fairyland High School 174/4 (Rubul Chetri 45, Atul Kr Singh 25, Kaushar Ali 13; Raju 2/28). KV CRPF 108/5 (Pankaj Sahani 30, Hrishikesh Baishya 26; Kaushar Ali 3/26, Atul Kr Singh 2/2).

KV CRPF 98/5 (Rohit Das, Bibek Dauka 21; Aman Sharma 2/9). NPS 100/1 (Nitin Jain 49 n.o, Aryaman Pangal 23 n.o; Raju Saha 1/23).

Today’s matches: Sankardev Sishu Niketan vs Montfort High School; Fairyland High School vs Academy of Excellence.