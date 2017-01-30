Put in to bat, Jorhat boys put up a competitive total of 226 runs for the loss of seven wickets in their stipulated 40 overs. In reply, DSA Silchar batsmen could only manage 89 runs before being bundled out in 23.1 overs. Md Kaif of Jorhat Cricket Coaching Centre was adjudged the man of the match for his fine knock of 53.

Brief scores: Jorhat CCC 226/7 in 40 overs (Md Kaif 53, Prabal Borkotoky 46 n.o, Istiyak Ali 38, Dayal Krishna Dutta 36; Prasenjit Sarkar 2/43). DSA Silchar 89 in 23.1 overs (Abhishek Thakuri 43; Tusenfa Buragohain 3/03, Prabal Borkotoky 3/13).

Today’s match: River Rine Club, Guwahati vs Jorhat Cricket Coaching Centre