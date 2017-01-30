Power lifter Rakhi Sarma felicitated



GUWAHATI, Jan 29 - Kreeda Bharati, sports wing of the RSS Assam Pradesh, today felicitated power lifter Rakhi Sarma. She bagged a silver medal in the 72 kg category at the recently concluded National Junior and Master Power Lifting Championship held at Coimbatore from January 12 to 15. Kailash Sarma, president, All Assam Power Lifting Association felicitated her with a gamusa while Amal Deka, treasurer, Kreeda Bharati felicitated her with a japi. Gyanendra Dubey, executive member, Kreeda Bharati and Bhupen Medhi, AGS, Kreeda Bharati were also present during the occasion, stated a press release issued by Bishov Lal Pathak.