The second-seeded Indo-Croatian pair paid the price for the free-flowing unforced errors from the racquet of Dodig, who struggled with his serve and groundstrokes today.

It is the second runners-up finish for Sania and Dodig together after losing the final of the 2016 French Open to Leander Paes and Martina Hingis.

Sania had won her first ever Grand Slam at the Australian Open when she won the mixed doubles with compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi in 2009 and the last of her three women’s doubles Major trophies also came here last year with Martina Hingis.

After losing the first two points, Dodig served a double fault at 30-30 and then sent a forehand long to concede a break in the very first game of the match.

Cabal and Spears though were in tremendous touch from the word go. Both were terrific from the back and at the net too.

Sania was also broken in the third game. It was Cabal’s brilliant volley pick up which he placed well beyond the two players to earn a break point.

Spears smashed a backhand service return winner to take the break as the second seeds trailed 0-3.

The American had an easy hold in the next to make it 4-0. The second seeds finally got on board when Dodig held the fifth game but they had already suffered the damage. – PTI