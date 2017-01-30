The official page was launched by Director General Assam Rifles, Lieutenant General Shokin Chauhan at its Headquarters at Laitkor here.

There are several pages related to Assam Rifles on facebook, but the official page is titled “The Assam Rifles – Sentinels of the North East” and is also linked to the Assam Rifles website http://www.assamrifles.gov.in/.

Assam Rifles was formed under the British in 1835 and called Cachar Levy. The paramilitary force has undergone a number of changes and was also called Assam Frontier Police (1883), Assam Military Police (1891), Eastern Bengal and Assam Military Police (1913), before finally becoming Assam Rifles in 1917.

Launching the page, the Assam Rifles DG said, the platform has been created to “bridge and integrate the force with the people of North East.” He expressed his commitment towards creating an environment of transparency, constructive interaction and most importantly honest feedback. “This would fulfill the objectives of providing security and stability by the Assam Rifles in the North East,” Lt Gen Chauhan said.

He further informed that Assam Rifles would be expanding its social media presence by launching its Twitter account soon and also start a Veterans Section shortly in the Assam Rifles website. This would help Ex-Servicemen of the force to register and share their service day memories and also air their grievances, he added.