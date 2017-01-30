Due to various reasons, children who were born in relief camps since 2008 were not given birth certificates, a key document for getting citizenship of the country.

Following an instruction from Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Sub Divisional Magistratesof Kanchanpur and Panisagar have initiated the process to issue birth certificates to the ‘newly-born children’.

“Altogether 4,985 children are supposed to get birth certificates as identified by teams of Mizoram Government in November last”, said an official of Kanchanpur SDM office.

When contacted, SDM Santosh Deb recently said, “A detailed report on identification of Bru refugees has been submitted before the Centre. We don’t have any report of commencing of refugee repatriation.”

He said distribution of birth certificates would be completed in January as per the decision taken by the district administration. Currently, 32,000 Bru refugees have been identified by Mizoram Government and they are eligible to be repatriated.