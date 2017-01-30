Accusing the MYC chairman of trying to wash his hands off the issue, the ZNP youth said no one but the MYC is responsible and demanded that the Commission chairman owns up full responsibility and resigns.

ZNP youth activists recently went to MYC office to discuss the issue with the chairman. However, as the chairman nor any other official was in the office, they locked the chairman’s office, ZNP leaders told reporters.

MYC in 2014 sent 32 students to study bachelor degree in hotel management (BHM) to Nalanda Institute of Advance Studies (NIAS) in Kolkata, which the students later found out to be a fake institution.

On behalf of the students, one C Laltlanmawia filed an FIR with State Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in October last year, demanding a probe into MYC.

The ZNP Youth rubbished the MYC’s claims that it had no responsibility over this. “The agreement between NIAS and Mizoram Government was signed by Mizoram Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board secretary and superintendent of MYC,” they said.

According to the FIR filed by ZNP, the expenditure for the entire course for the 32 students amounting to Rs 128.20 lakh was cleared by Mizoram Government within two months (August and September 2014).

Laltlanmawia said that the way the Mizoram Building & Other Construction Workers Welfare Board spent Rs 461.75 lakh for sending students to NIAS and other institutions – Emporium Training and Consultancy Pvt Ltd, Kolkata, Best First Step Pvt Ltd Quality Skill Training, Guwahati Training Centre – needs to be investigated.

PTI adds:A few days after the students reached Kolkata, all 32 of them returned to Mizoram after learning that NIAS was declared a fake institution by West Bengal Government, Punte said.

The youth front of the main opposition party Mizo National Front (MNF) too adopted a resolution recently, demanding the resignation of Labour, Employment and Industrial Training Minister Lalrinmawia Ralte and Sangkunga over the issue.

Earlier, Aizawl-based anti corruption watchdog PRISM had demanded a CBI probe into the “scandal”. – PTI