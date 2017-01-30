The four – a cook from Chennai, a private secretary from Lucknow, his personal assistant from Assam and local public relation officer – were sacked, Raj Bhavan Secretary H Shangpliang said.

He said the contractual services of these people appointed by Shanmuganathan are co-terminus with the term of the Governor.

Shanmuganathan was forced to resign on January 26 after a section of Raj Bhavan staff shot a complaint to Prime Minister complaining about the former’s role in compromising with the dignity of the highest office in the State by turning it into a “young ladies’ club”.

During his tenure from May last year, Shanmuganathan had appointed three women and a person from Lucknow, as recommended by his close political aide, a Raj Bhavan employee said on condition of anonymity.

The employee alleged that interviews for these job seekers were also conducted by the Governor himself and at odd hours. – PTI