This was decided at a meeting between Chief Minister Pema Khandu and APPSC chairman Tajom Taloh here on Friday, an official release informed.

The CM has asked the Commission to devise a specific calendar of activities/examinations so that the candidates could plan and prepare themselves accordingly.

In the meeting, Khandu also suggested to shorten the period of the selection process which at present is very lengthy and time taking and to accord top priority towards merit and transparency.

“No room should be given for any malpractice,” the CM stressed. – PTI