“The State Government, without taking a confronting attitude with anyone, will carry out its constitutional obligation and ensure that a free and fair polls are conducted to the Municipal and Town Councils with 33 per cent women reservation,” Zeliang said while addressing a press conference here.

Zeliang said the government was constitutionally bound to perform its duty and complete the scheduled election process.

He said “Bandh or no bandh by Naga tribal organisations, the government will go ahead with holding the the elections to ULBs. They should allow people to exercise their democratic rights.” – PTI