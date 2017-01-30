Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Friday accused the ruling Congress Government for not resolving most of the major public issues in the State. “BJP is committed for resolving issues permanently for a peaceful co-existence,” said BJP spokesperson Nongthombam Biren while speaking to reporters here on Friday.

Biren, a former Minister in the ruling Congress Government, who joined BJP last year, also alleged that some of the veteran Congress leaders had even reached an understanding with a hill-based student body over an important issue in the early nineties.

Recently, BJP State general secretary Th Biswajit had alleged that the situation over the ongoing blockade has worsened after the inauguration of the new districts.

Countering the allegation on January 24, Manipur Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh had reiterated that the creation of the seven new districts is “purely for administrative convenience.”

Manipur is reeling under indefinite economic blockade on National Highways 2 and 37 since November 1 last year. United Naga Council (UNC) called the blockade in protest against the government’s move to elevate Sadar Hills and Jiribam into full fledged districts.

Meanwhile,Peoples Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA), a new political party from which Irom Sharmila will be contesting from Thoubal constituency is holding interactions with youths for the ensuing elections. On Friday, PRJA convenor Erendro Leichombam, a candidate in Thangmeiband constituency in Imphal, challenged other candidates to an open dialogue where youth and public could pose questions to all candidates and then take an informed decision.

Meanwhile, human rights activist Irom Sharmila, who floated a new party in October last year to take on Chief Minister O Ibobi Singh in the ensuing Assembly elections, called on Governor Dr Najma A Heptulla and discussed State issues including AFSPA on Saturday.

Sharmila and some like-minded supporters formed Peoples Resurgence and Justice Alliance (PRJA), a political party on October 18 last year and have planned to contest the March 4 and 8 Assembly elections.

She urged the Governor to take up an initiative to remove AFSPA while Najma Bibi, a party candidate from Wabagai constituency raised issues of discrimination, according to PRJA sources. The Governor asked them to submit a written petition so that she can forward it to the concerned parties.

Five candidates including Sharmila, Erendro and Najma are contesting on PRJA ticket in Manipur Assembly polls.