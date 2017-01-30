

The Arunachal team receiving the award for the best tableau in R-Day parade from Union Minister of State for Defence Dr Subhash Ramrao Bhamre in a function at New Delhi on Saturday. The Arunachal team receiving the award for the best tableau in R-Day parade from Union Minister of State for Defence Dr Subhash Ramrao Bhamre in a function at New Delhi on Saturday.

An official release received here said that the Arunachal team secured the first prize as best tableau in this year’s R-Day Parade. It depicted the Yak dance, one of the most famed pantomimes of the Mahayana sect of Buddhist tribes of the State.

Tripura’s tableau based on ‘Hojagiri’ dance, depicting the magnificent Reang tribal dance, was adjudged the second best, while the third position was jointly shared by Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu.

