Dhekial Phukan’s statues sought in major towns

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Jan 29 - The Guwahati Senior Citizens’ Association (GSCA) has requested the State Government to install lifesize statues of Anandaram Dhekial Phukan, the leading light of the 19th century Assamese renaissance, in all the important towns of Assam, and four statues specially for Guwahati city, to be installed at places like Dispur, Basistha Chariali, central Guwahati and Jalukbari. GSCA president DN Chakravartty has drawn the attention of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to look into the importance of installing such statues in order to inspire the new generation and also to instill a sense of patriotism in the hearts of the succeeding generations of the State for centuries to come.