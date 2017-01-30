



He was 70.

Born on March 30, 1936 at Nazira in Sivasagar, Sobhapandit completed his primary and high school at Nazira.

Sobhapandit, who has a number of books and collection of stories to his credit, joined The Assam Tribune Group in 1955. He retired from the service in 1996.

The mortal remains of Sobhapandit were brought to The Assam Tribune campus, where floral tributes were paid to the departed soul.

His last rites were was performed at the Navagraha cremation ground.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, AASU, and a host of other organisations have condoled Sobhapandit’s death.