Addressing the media here today, AIUDF Legislature Party Leader Hafiz Bashir Ahmed Kasimi said that while Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had announced a plethora of schemes during the Budget for 2016-17 presented in the Assembly in July last year, there has been no follow up action and the government has not been able to spend funds of schemes.

“No progress has been noticed with regard to 90 per cent of the schemes announced in the last Budget. No follow up action has been taken with a view to adhering to the time frame despite the government’s earlier promise of time-bound implementation. The Finance Minister had then announced that a progress report on the Budget announcements will be submitted along with the Budget document for 2017-18. Let us see if that really happens,” he said.

Kasimi said that while inflationary pressure has only increased since the BJP-led State government came to power in Dispur last year, farmers have been forced to resort to distress sale of vegetables and other products due to the adverse effect of demonetization.

The AIUDF also accused the government of not being serious regarding the NRC update exercise.

“Instead of addressing issues concerning the common masses, the government is trying to divert attention by resorting to activities like eviction and also flaming communal passions,” he said.

The AIUDF has demanded a proper policy with regard to eviction of encroachments and said that Indian citizens who face eviction must be properly rehabilitated.

He said that the government has also failed in the law and order front and pointed to the blasts which took place at various places across Upper Assam on Republic Day.

Kasimi said AIUDF will raise all such matters during the Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly.