The move has been initiated to ensure safety of general public, vulnerable road users like children, students, women, senior citizens, differently abled persons and two wheeler riders and to maintain smooth flow of vehicular traffic in and around Dispur Capital complex as several organizations have announced agitational programmes during the period.

Movement of all types of vehicular traffic on the sixty-feet road from Super Market traffic point to Dispur Last Gate traffic point will remain closed from 8.30 am till the session of the day is over, a release from the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Amanjeet Kaur stated.

City buses coming from Basistha Chariali towards Dispur Last Gate shall be diverted towards GS Road from Beltola Chariali and shall run via Jawahar Nagar Road, Joyanagar Chariali and Six Mile service road.

In addition to that, all kinds of light motor vehicles coming from Beltola Chariali side towards Ganeshguri shall run via Dr BN Saikia Road and Dr RP Road (behind the MLA Hostel).

The city bus stoppages between Ganeshguri Chariali to Super Market point on GS Road and from Ganeshguri to Hatigaon on Dr RP Road shall be withdrawn temporarily during the Assembly Session.

Vehicles bound for Beltola via Last Gate shall run through GS Road, Super Market, Six Mile point (via flyover service road) and Joyanagar road. Similarly, several other diversions will be effected in different roads and routes.

Both sides of GS Road from the Janata Bhawan to Super Market, Dr RP Road and the road behind MLA Hostels shall be ‘No Parking Zones’ during the time of the Assembly session.

Vehicles found parked in these areas will be towed away without any further intimation.

All slow moving vehicles shall be restricted at Rukminigaon Tiniali, Dispur Last Gate, Jatia Faguna Rabha Tiniali, Hatigaon Lakhimi Tiniali, Nayanpur, Hengerabari Public Health, Down Town Road and Super Market respectively.

The restrictions on the slow moving vehicles will come into force at 7.30 am and continue till the session is over on the day of session. Restrictions on slow moving vehicles on GS Road will continue as usual.