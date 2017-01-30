Addressing the open session of the 68th anniversary of the formation of the Village Defence Organization, Sonowal today said that creation of a violence-free atmosphere is a must for overall development of the State. He said that efforts are on to strengthen the Village Defence Organisation and the government has decided to increase the monthly remuneration of per unit of the Village Defence Organisation from Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000.

Sonowal further said that steps would be taken to impart regular training to the members of the village defence parties and announced that from next year, the members of such parties would be imparted training in the Police Training College, Dergaon.

The Chief Minister expressed the view that all members of the Village Defence Organisation should work in close coordination with the police to maintain law and order in the State. The members of the Village Defence Organisation have a social responsibility of strengthening the bond of unity among all sections of people of the State.

The function was also attended by a host of other dignitaries, including the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police.