Informing about the schedule of the convention, the president and the secretary general of the SAKP, Bashab Chandra Kalita and Nagen Das respectively, informed that tomorrow, a meeting of former members of the Parishad will be held on the premises of the Karmachari Bhavan from 10.30 am, where the former office-bearers of the SAKP will discuss various issues pertaining to the organisation and employees. A souvenir Saraighat published on the occasion will also be released.

On January 31, the SAKP president will hoist the Parishad’s flag on the Srimanta Sankardev national auditorium premises. The smriti tarpan programme will be initiated by Anup Kumar Barthakur, vice-president of the Parishad at 9 am. From 10 am, the first sitting of the general meeting will begin, in which Minister of Finance, Health and Education Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma will be present. In this meeting, among other issues, the recommendations of the Seventh Assam Pay Commission and the date of implementation of the revised pay scales will be discussed in detail. The second sitting will be held on the same day after the lunch break.

Nearly 2,000 people, including eight representatives each from the 52 district units of the Parishad, president and secretaries of the 400 anchalik units, three representatives each of various bodies representing the State Government employees, teachers, officers, etc., and members of the central body of the SAKP are expected to participate in the programme.