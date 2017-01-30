On Saturday, the ‘Know Your Army Mela’ was organised for members of Rotary Club of Guwahati West. Today, the event was open to civilians and a large number of schoolchildren and college students attend it.

On Friday, senior government officials besides high ranking military officials attended the event. A senior officer of the Red Horns Division addressed the gathering and delivered a motivational talk. A presentation on ‘How to join the Army’ was given by officers of 15 JAT which was followed by a comprehensive briefing by a panel of select officers from different arms and services including lady officers of armed forces. The military band marched in different formations and the Indian army’s martial music mesmerised the gathering. Free medical health check-up facilities were also provided by Army during the camp.

Different stalls were set up for display of weapons and equipment of the infantry and Corps of Engineers, a defence release stated.