

MP and actor Shatrughan Sinha during a conversation with Ajay Mago, Bharti Pradhan and Dipa Choudhary at the Brahmaputra Literary Festival, in Guwahati on Sunday. – UB Photos

Parallel sessions on various topics and genres of literature and cinema, conversations, book reading, interactions have been conducted at six venues in the Kalakshetra premises, namely Tagore Hall, Pandita Ramabai Hall, Premchand Hall, Subramania Bharathi Hall, Nalinibala Devi Hall and Bezbarua Hall, a press release stated.

The closing ceremony of the festival will be held on Monday at 3 pm. Governor Banwarilal Purohit will grace the occasion as the chief guest.

Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University Dr Mridul Hazarika, eminent author of Italy Carlo Pizzaati and Indian writer Narendra Kohli will attend the programme as guests of honour.