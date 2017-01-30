

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal presenting the Anundoram Borooah Award to a recipient in the presence of Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other dignitaries, at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday. – UB Photos

The award carries a laptop with accessories in a bid to inspire the young generation to embrace the digital lifestyle.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said that the award will inspire the young students to take part in nation building and develop a life of dignity.

Stating that future of the nation depends on the young minds, Sonowal urged them to work with harmony, transparency and integrity.

Underlining the importance of spiritual and moral learning, Sonowal said that society demands good people to ensure good governance.

“The academic institutions must take leadership in producing good people ingrained with ethical values,” Sonowal added.

“Today’s world is very competitive. For being successful, utilize every moment of your life. Make yourself a smart student by acquiring all available information,” the Chief Minister commented.

Stating that knowledge is power, Sonowal further said that in this age of globalization, information technology has significantly altered many aspects of life and in recent years.

Describing the students as future ambassadors of Assam, he urged them to spread information about the State in every nook and corner of the world.

He also called upon the students to show reverence to their parents, teachers and spiritual gurus for leading a successful and contented life.

Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the students not to get lost in the crowd. Sarma said that every year many students receive the Anundoram Borooah award but subsequently they fail to continue the good performance in their academic life.

Sarma emphasised society’s active role in improving the situation and called upon the students to consider the award as a stepping stone for future success in life.

He also assured to include more academic material with the laptop to help the students in their academic pursuit.

Highlighting the government initiatives for creating a level playing field for students, Sarma said that the State Government’s move to give free enrolment in HS institutions and colleges has benefited 4.6 lakh students in the State.

He also vowed to make university admission free for students. Sarma also said that Government has waived the examination fees of HSLC and HS students and will also ensure free textbooks for students at HS level soon.

State IT Minister Keshab Mahanta, Power Minister Pallav Lochan Das, Chief Secretary VK Pipersenia and several MLAs were also present in the award distribution ceremony.