The Budget Session of the Assam Legislative Assembly will be held from January 30 till March 10, with a total of 19 days of business. On Monday, the session will start with the address by the Governor, to be followed by election of the new Speaker.

The Speaker’s post has fallen vacant due to resignation of Ranjeet Kumar Dass. BJP MLA from Jorhat constituency Hitendra Nath Goswami has seen selected by the ruling party as its candidate for the post of Speaker.

The day’s business includes presentation of statement for regularisation of excess expenditure as per the 117th Report of Public Account Committee and presentation of the Assam Repealing Bill, 2017. Other important government business sessions are presentation of the Annual Financial Statement (Budget Estimates) of the Government of Assam for the year 2017-18 on February 7.

Presentation of the departmentally related Standing Committee’s Report will be made on February 27, while voting on Demands for Grants will be held on February 28. Introduction, consideration and passing of the Assam Appropriation Bill, 2017 (No III) will take place on March 1.

Meanwhile, the Congress and AIUDF are expected to step up their floor coordination inside the House to corner the Treasury benches on various issues.