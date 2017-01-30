



A name synonymous with the mobile theatre movement of the State, Ratan Lahkar was an eminent producer, director, playwright and actor, who devoted his life to the uplift of mobile theatre in the State.

Meanwhile, condoling his death, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced that the last rites of late Lahkar would be performed tomorrow with full State honours.

Born in 1940 at Rampur village near Pathshala, Ratan Lahkar was a theatre enthusiast since an early stage of his life. He founded the Kohinoor Theatre in 1976. Kohinoor became a leading mobile theatre group under his stewardship.

He also contested the Assembly elections in 2006 from Patacharkuchi as an independent candidate.

He leaves behind his wife, two sons and two daughters.

His last rites will be performed at Pathshala near the Samadhisthal of Achyut Lahkar, the pioneer of the mobile theatre movement of the State, at 12 noon tomorrow.

It needs mention here that in 2010, Kohinoor Theatre performed in Delhi at the invitation of the National School of Drama. Kohinoor is the first mobile theatre group from the State to perform outside the State.

From staging the epics like the Ramayana and the Mahabharata, he took the mobile theatre to a new height by using innovative technologies. Staging of the Titanic and the Dinosoror Atonko, which was based on the famous movie Jurassic Park, were highly appreciated by the theatre lovers and critics alike.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister’s media adviser Hrishikesh Goswami also mourned the death of Ratan Lahkar and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee also condoled the death of the doyen of mobile theatre.

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) in its condolence massage said that the mobile theatre and cultural world of the State would feel a big void after Lahkar’s demise.

Asam Sahitya Sabha and Assam Publication Board while condoling the death of Lahkar recalled his contributions towards the mobile theatre movement in the State.

The architect of modern mobile theatre Ratan Lahkar, who passed away today, was ailing for the last few months and was under treatment for multiple health problems.

Born on February 18, 1940, Lahkar started his acting career at the age of seven during India’s freedom struggle.

During his initial stage career, he acted in drama presentations by different socio-cultural organizatiions like Muguria Bhatri Sangha, Pathsala Pragati Sangha, Natymandir, etc. Interestingly, he played female characters in the first four darmatic portrayals of his life.

Starting his primary education in Rampur LP School, Lahkar went on to complete his BA from Cotton College in 1964 and did his MA in Political Science from Sougarh University in 1967. He started his career as an actor in Purbajyoti Theatre in 1971 with the help of Rudra Choudhury on a salary of Rs 400 per month. Later he acted in Nataraj Theatre on request by Achyut Lahkar. He also came in touch with famous theatre personalities like Bishnu Rabha, Phani Sarma.

Soon after receiving the news of his demise, local people and members of various organizations thronged his residence ‘Darshak’ to pay their last respect.

Meanwhile,various organization like AASU Barpeta District Committee, AJYCP Bajali Zila Samiti, Pathsala Chambers of Commerce, Pathsala Bazaar Committee, Pathsala Sanskritik Sangha, Raas Mahotsav Samiti, Rongali Bihu Samiti, Pathsala Mahabidyalaya Management Samiti, Bhatri Sangha Muguria, Patacharkuchi Press Club, Press Guild Pathsala, Press Club Pathsala, Pragjyoti Club Patacharkuchi, Rupantar Sangha Patacharkuchi, Green Mission Bajali, Seuji Dhara Bajali , Bajali subdivisional administration, among others, condoled Lahkar’s death and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.