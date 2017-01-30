



Henceforth, eminent personalities having significant contribution in the field of Satriya and overall Vaishnavite culture would be honoured with this award, announced the Chief Minister. The award carries a citation, a sarai, a seleng sador and a cheque of Rs 1 lakh.

Sonit Konwar Gajen Barua was an exponent of Vaishnavite culture, an artiste and a theatre personality, all rolled into one. Barua made significant contributions in the social sphere and was a pioneer in promoting the Baresahariya Bhaona in the State.

Sonowal said the State had numerous examples of relentless work by eminent activists, enriching its cultural milieu. “Nrityacharya Jatin Goswami, whose significant contribution towards popularisation and promotion of Satriya dance keeps on inspiring the younger generation is a worthy recipient of the award,” he said.

The Chief Minister also condoled the demise of three eminent personalities today – spiritual leader Krishna Guru, mobile theatre doyen Ratan Lahkar and writer Kamakhya Sabhapandit.

In his acceptance speech, Jatin Goswami recalled his association with the Sonit Konwar whose “work was distinctively identifiable.”

The programme was organised by the Department of Cultural Affairs in association with the Jamugurihat Guwahati Forum.