



Immediately after inaugurating the bridge, Gadkari announced a package of Rs 15,000 crore for developing 1,253 kilometres of road in the State as national highways. He urged the State Government to get land acquisition and other requisite clearances as early as possible so that the work can be started.

“There is no dearth of funds,” the Union minister asserted, adding that the State will now have a total of 6,790 kilometres of highways.

Gadkari also stated that the government was planning construction of an axis control highway along the river Brahmaputra for free flow of traffic as well as for flood mitigation.

He also assured that the government will invest one lakh crore rupees for road infrastructure development in the State and the projects will get completed by the end of the government’s five-year tenure at the Centre. “Of these Rs 1 lakh crore, Rs 65,000 crore has already been sanctioned,” he said.

“Without proper roads there cannot be development. It is through an improved communication network that issues like poverty and unemployment can be done away with. For the Northeast India, the main hurdle to development has been the connectivity,” the Union minister opined.

Gadkari further announced that Rs 800 crore will be granted under the Central Road Fund, while the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) will spend an additional Rs 8,000 crore in next two years in the State for various projects, including a few more bridges over the Brahmaputra.

Gadkari also laid the foundation for development of the Barak river as the National Waterway No. 16 for shipping and navigation and flagged off the ‘Ro-Ro’ vessel MV Gopinath Bordoloi to serve on the Brahmaputra river, in the same function. He advocated improvement in waterways (Brahmaputra) that could pay great dividends.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, while speaking on the occasion, said that the Centre has extended its utmost cooperation to improve the infrastructure of the State and the Northeast.

A host of other dignitaries including ministers and MPs were also present in the inauguration ceremony of the second Saraighat bridge.

The bridge having a length of 1493.58 metres was built at a cost of Rs 475 crore.