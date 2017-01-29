BONGAIGAON: State Water Resource Minister Kesab Mahanta unfurled the Tricolour which was centrally observed at Gandhi Maidan here by the district administration. Mahanta in his address termed the State’s ongoing NRC update process as a “significant move” taken by his government. He also expressed commitment to repair all the dams hit by flood within the March this year. Local senior scribes – Ranjit Sarma and Kunja Mohan Ray were felicitated.

Biswanath Chariali: The 68th Republic Day was observed at Biswanath Chariali and Gohpur along with the rest of the country. The Tricolour was unfurled at the Kachari Maidan, here by Asitaksha Chakravarty, Deputy Commissioner, Biswanath followed by the presentation of guard of honour by Assam Police, CRPF, NCC, Scouts and Guides etc. In his address, Chakravarty highlighted the various developmental schemes undertaken by the State Government. Earlier, he paid floral tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Cheniram Das Children’s Park. MLA, Biswanath LAC, Pramod Borthakur, Biswanath SP, Brajenjit Singha, Circle Officer, Biswanath, Sanjiv Dalai, Election Officer Raj Baruah etc, among others, was also present on the occasion.

At Gohpur Sanjay Dutta, Additional Deputy Commissioner and SDO (C)-in-charge, Gohpur Sub-Division, hoisted the flag. He elaborated the developmental activities being carried out by the government in Gohpur sub-division and sought public cooperation in making it a success. MLA of Gohpur LAC, Utpal Borah and others were present on the occasion.)

RAHA: The main programme was organised at Sudhakontha Dr Bhupen Hazarika khetra where Revenue Circle officer of Raha Pallavi Kachary unfurled the Tricolour.

She highlighted the various schemes sanctioned by the State Government and urged people to help the government to move ahead.

School students of different schools presented colourful programmes. The celebration was attended by a host of people, including local MLA, ex-MLAs, headmasters, headmistresses, principals of different educational institutions and heads of government offices here.

KALAIGAON: The 68th Republic Day was celebrated at Kalaigaon, Tangla and Bhergaon with gaiety. At Kalaigaon, Karpun Patir, District Election Officer, Udalguri hoisted the National Flag at Gandhi Bakori field. He specially mentioned great contributions of freedom fighters of Kalaigaon in India’s freedom struggle namely – Pani Ram Das, Bongshidhar Sarma, Kamaleswar Sarma, Dinanath Sarma and Mahat Deka. Four distinguished people – Bakul Sarkar, Nabin Saharia, Naba Barua and Utpal Sarma were felicitated for their social contribution in respective fields.

At Tangla, Lakhyajyoti Das, Circle Officer, Khoirabari hoisted the National Flag at Tangla HS School playground. Twenty contingents of NCC, Scouts and Guides and various local schools took part in march past event.

At subdivisional HQ Bhergaon Saptati Endow, SDO (Civil) I/C, Bhergaon hoisted the National Flag. Nine contingents of police and schools took part in the march past.

BADARPUR: The 68th Republic Day was celebrated throughout Barak Valley Railway Head Quarter Town – Badarpur with gaiety. The main functions of Badarpur railway and civil towns were held at Badarpur Railway Manager Office premises and Badarpur NC College playground, where the National Flags were hoisted by the NF Railway – Badarpur Assistant Commercial Manager as well as I/C Railway Area Manager of Badarpur – Hari Dayal Sarkar and the Badarpur Circle Officer – AR Mazumder, respectively. Besides, the NF Rly Badarpur Employees and Mazdoor Unions, Badarpur Railway Institute, Badarpur Rly SC-ST Associations, Badarpur Rly HS School, Badarpur Nabin Chandra College, news paper office Sachetan Karyalaya etc., also celebrated the day with gaiety and much enthusiasm. The Badarpur BJP unit also observed the day through various functions. On the other hand, the Karimganj district level main function was held at the Government Higher Secondary School playground, where the National Flag was hoisted by Minister Girindra Mallik.

RANGIYA: The 68th Republic Day was celebrated amidst a huge gathering here at the Rangiya HSS playground. The National Flag was ceremonially hoisted by Kailash Kartik N, SDO (Civil) of Rangiya and the chief guest on the occasion. A colourful march past was displayed by the troupes of Assam Police Battalion, Scouts & Guides, schools and colleges of the locality and the chief guest was given a Guard of Honour. Later, freedom fighters, ideal farmers, successful sportspersons etc., were felicitated.

PATACHARKUCHI: Prerna Sarma, SDO (C) Bajali unfurled the Tricolour at the Bajali HS School playground where the Bajali subdivisional administration centrally celebrated the 68th Republic Day. In the function, one progressive dairy farmer and a cultivator were felicitated.

BAIHATA CHARIALI: The 68th Republic Day was celebrated at Kamalpur Revenue Circle Office with a daylong colourful programme. The National Tricolour was hoisted by Bedanga Talukdar, Circle Officer of Kamalpur Revenue Circle. A number of patriotic song and dance programmes, games and sports activities, quiz contest, and felicitation and prize distribution programmes were held.

LUMDING: Republic Day was celebrated at Lumding along with the rest of the country in a befitting manner. The National Flag was hoisted by Sibu Mishra, MLA, Lumding LAC in Swahid Field in the presence of a large gathering. Sports, free medical camp, cultural activities in different institutions including educational institutions, clubs, NGOs, etc was also held.

Bokakhat: Bokakhat civil administration centrally celebrated the 68th Republic Day at Bokakhat stadium ground. Unfurling the Tricolour SDO (Civil) of Bokakhat subdivision Nawab Al Azahar Ali pointed out the developmental works. The programme started with march past demonstrated by police and students group. Ananda Das, ex-Army jawan of Assam Regiment who fought against Pakistan and who was imprisioned in Laipul jail (Pakistan) in 1971,Tankeswar Pegu, recipient of National Bravery Award, Mahen Saikia, writer and social worker of Numaligarh, Dhol’r Oja Kalai Bora (drummer), business man Tarun Hazarika among others were feted.