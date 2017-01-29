Out of the eight accused in a case lodged by one Md Rofiqul Islam at Mankachar Police Station (Case No: 84/2002) in 2002, Asgar Ali, Manowar Ali, Abul Kalam, Sheikh Abdullah, and Abdul Jalil of village Borbila (then under Dhubri district) were awarded rigorous life imprisonment by the court.

Additional Sessions Judge S Das on Friday, in Sessions Case No 161 of 2006, also awarded a penalty of Rs 1000 on all of them and in case of failure to deposit the penalty, the convicts will have to undergo one month’s additional imprisonment. Khaybar Ali, Abdul Latif and Md Anowar Hussain of the same village are other accused in the case.

It may be mentioned that Md Rofiqul Islam filed a case against the accused for murdering his maternal uncle Jalil Hoque while he was on his way to Phulbari market along with Islam and his father. It is said that the accused attacked the victim with dao and dagger near a wooden bridge, causing grievous injury to the latter. The complainant and his companion took Hoque to the nearest Mankachar PHC, where the doctor declared him brought dead. Police registered the case and after investigation, submitted a chargesheet against the accused to stand trial Under Section 148/149/ 302 IPC.

The prosecution in order to prove the charges against the accused persons examined 18 witnesses, according to the fact of the case.