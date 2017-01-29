Meanwhile, Dr Navin Pandey from the Corbett Foundation said that their organisation had already placed order for 600 combine vaccines for haemorrhagic septicemia and black quarter to be brought from Nagoan as this vaccine was not available at Jorhat, Golaghat and Bokakhat town. The vaccination drive would be carried out jointly with Kaziranga National Park, State Veterinary Department along with the Corbett Foundation on January 29, said Dr Pandey.

Informing this correspondent, the Divisional Forest Officer of Eastern Assam Wildlife Division (Kaziranga), Rohini Saikia said that the situation is being monitored to check if the black quarter disease had infected any wild animals. He also informed that till now no such report of infection of any wild animal had come to him which is a good sign, but added that after vaccination the situation would be greatly controlled. Wildlife activists had expressed serious concern here at Kaziranga over the non-availability of vital life saving animal’s vaccines at Kaziranga and other nearby towns.