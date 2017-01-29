In a press meet organised here, Pranab Kalita, MLA, said that Kalyan Ashram, an NGO, will assist in successful conduct of the mass marriage event.

Kalita said that the poor families who could not afford the conventional Indian marriage, which requires huge expenses will be benefited and urged poor families to come forward to join in the mass marriage.

Kalita said that the mass marriage would have direct positive impact on the demonetisation scheme of the Union Government and added that Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has thanked the organisers of the mass marriage at Palasabari LAC.

“Several organisations and individuals have been donating funds for the mass marriage and all the required items of the groom and brides would be provided by the organisers. The organisers will even arrange food for the gatherings,” said Kalita.

He said out of the 66 couples, 25 couples are from Nagaon district, 12 are from Goalpara district and the rest 29 are from Palasbari LAC of Kamrup district. Out of the 66 couples, 65 couples are from Hindu community while one couple belongs to Muslim community. Further, four new applications from minority community have also been received.

“All the Hindu couples would be married according to Hindu vedic rites on a single platform and it is yet to be decided whether the marriages of the Muslim couples would be organised or not in the single platform,” he said.

Kalita further said that such mass marriage process would be a continuous process and more marriage events would be organised in the days to come. He said that all the marriages would be registered as per the Government rules and the grooms and brides must show their voters identity cards and other supporting documents to prove their age before getting married.