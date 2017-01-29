It may be mentioned that Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti is celebrated by the Sikhs as the birthday of their tenth and last guru Guru Gobind Singh. It is a religious celebration in which prayers for prosperity are offered. Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth Guru was born at Patna Sahib in Bihar on December 22, 1666. The last of the ten gurus of the Sikh faith, he was the son of Guru Tegh Bahadur, who gave his life to protect religious freedom. Guru Gobind Singh was nominated as the Guru by the ninth Guru, Guru Tegh Bahadur, who was also his father. After Guru Tegh Bahadur’s death, Guru Gobind Singh became Guru on November 11, 1675.

He lost his father, mother and all his four sons to a religious war, being waged by the Mughal Emperor, Aurangzeb, who was keen to convert Hindus and Sikhs to Islam. Guru Gobind Singh established the ‘Khalsa’, a military force of saint-soldiers, which he baptised. He is highly regarded by the Sikhs for his monumental development of the Sikh faith. A learned man, he compiled a number of books and poetry collections in his life. Before his death in 1708, he declared the Guru Granth Sahib, which is Sikhism’s Holy Scripture to be the permanent Sikh Guru.

On January 26, the first day of the celebrations Nagar Kirtan was held, while on January 27, the akhand path of Sri Guru Granth Sahib began. On the concluding day tomorrow, Bhog Sri Akhand Path will be held from 10 am, while the Kirtan Darbar will be held from 10.30 am to 2.30 pm, for which a special ragi jatha has been invited from Punjab. A host of dignitaries will attend the day’s proceedings tomorrow, which include Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Farooq Khan, administrator of Lakshwadeep, Ram Madhav, national general secretary of the BJP, Bijoya Chakravarty, MP, Guwahati, Atul Bora, State Agriculture Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, State Finance Minister and Chandra Mohan Patowary, State Transport Minister.

