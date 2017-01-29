A meeting of the district-level committee of Gunotsav programme held in the DC office conference hall yesterday afternoon discussed the details of the programmes to be performed during this period. Deputy Commissioner of Barpeta Thaneswar Malakar, who is also the chairman of the district-level committee for Gunotsav Programme, presided over the meeting.

It was informed that preparations have been made to make the process a meaningful one. Operational cells at the district and block levels have been formed and training at all levels with the participation of all stakeholders has been conducted.

Barpeta is among the eight districts of the State where the Gunotsav will be held in the first phase. Gazetted officers have been engaged to evaluate the standard of education in the schools. During the process of appraisal, educational standard in the schools will be scrutinized minutely and the backward ones will be identified so that remedial measures can be adopted to upgrade them.