

Children performing at the Sadou Asom Ankiya Bhaona Samaroh in Majuli on Saturday. – UB Photos Children performing at the Sadou Asom Ankiya Bhaona Samaroh in Majuli on Saturday. – UB Photos

Natun Kamalabari Satra’s Satradhikar Narayan Chandra Dev Goswami marked the inauguration of the Samaroh by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Besides a mesmerizing performance involving 500 pairs of Gayan-Bayan, an open meeting was also held today, which was presided over by Bhogpur Satra’s Satradhikar.

The film Sankaradeva was screened in the evening even as a mask drama and the Ram Bijay play were also performed.

Besides regular Bhaona performances in the evening, various other programmes, like a national seminar on ‘Satriya culture: Its impact on society and its substance’, Bhagawat recitation, Dihanaam competition, etc., will be held during the Samaroh.