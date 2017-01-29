Correspondent MAJULI, Jan 28 - An All-Assam Ankiya Bhaona Somaroh - 2017 got under way today at the Rajib Gandhi Sports Complex here. Organized under the initiative of Sri Sri Natun Kamalabari Satra of Majuli for giving a new ditrection to continuation or development of Ankiya Bhaona culture of Assam, the Bhaona Samaroh will continue February 3.
Children performing at the Sadou Asom Ankiya Bhaona Samaroh in Majuli on Saturday. – UB Photos
Natun Kamalabari Satra’s Satradhikar Narayan Chandra Dev Goswami marked the inauguration of the Samaroh by lighting the ceremonial lamp. Besides a mesmerizing performance involving 500 pairs of Gayan-Bayan, an open meeting was also held today, which was presided over by Bhogpur Satra’s Satradhikar.
The film Sankaradeva was screened in the evening even as a mask drama and the Ram Bijay play were also performed.
Besides regular Bhaona performances in the evening, various other programmes, like a national seminar on ‘Satriya culture: Its impact on society and its substance’, Bhagawat recitation, Dihanaam competition, etc., will be held during the Samaroh.